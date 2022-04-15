TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have its sixth annual veterans health, resource and employment fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the conference center in building 4 at 1200 Amburn Road.
If you're a vendor/business and would like to participate, email comvets@com.edu or call 409-933-8455.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals will present "Digital Marketing Tips" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Ashley Helm will lead the lunch and learn event. To register, call Jordan Kleinecke, 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy's BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 at Chuy's Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-3500 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its annual awards banquet April 26 at Stingaree Restaurant, 1295 N. Stingaree Drive.
A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and can be purchased at the chamber, 1750 state Highway 87. For information, call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Industrial Trade Show April 26 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For more information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Universal Technical Institute and Ignite Worldwide will be offering $100,000 in tuition grants to female and female-identifying students interested in pursuing a technical education at UTI and careers in STEM-related fields. Applications will be accepted through April 29. For information and application, visit uti.edu.
SANTA FE
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Ladies Night Out after-hours event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 28 at Haak Winery, 6310 Ave. T.
Reservations are $10 a person. To RSVP, visit tclmchamber.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. May 3 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 10 at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200.
Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its economic development breakfast event from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 11 at the College of the Mainland League City campus, 411 W. Main St.
Dan Seal, executive director of special initiatives at Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Mary Bradshaw, mary@leaguecitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Business Showcase & Taste of the Town event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at the Marquee at Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Clear Creek Independent School District luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Eric Williams, superintendent of the district, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Joshua Herman, joshua@leaguecitychamber.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
