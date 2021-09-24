Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Helen Hall Library will have its Teen Late Night Series “Fandomonium” event for ages 12-18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today via Zoom. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft event for adults at 10:30 a.m. Saturday via its Facebook page. Participants will make a make a clay pot candle centerpiece. For a the supply list, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will have its Watch out! Movie Matinees event at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Minari” will be shown. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 16 (ages 0-2); and at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17 (ages 2-5) at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsofthe rosenberglibrary.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Ghostly Tales of Galveston at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Author Kathleen Maca will make a special presentation. For ages 7 and older. Preregistration is required; space is limited for children only. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.evanced.info.
The True Crime Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. “Who Killed These Girls?: The Unsolved Murders that Rocked a Texas Town” by Beverly Lowry will be discussed. To register and get Zoom link, email Dru Watkins, dwatkins@friendswood.com.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Helen Hall Library will have its Babies and Books event from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 (excluding Nov. 24) at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have offer classes on gardening for ages 6-11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer “Arts to Go” craft kits for children throughout the month of September. Parents can pick up items at the front desk or in the bin on the front porch of the library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.