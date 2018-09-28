LEAGUE CITY
The League City Communities Project will hold a town hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the League City Community Center at 400 W. Walker St.
The meeting will address the public response to addiction through community organizing, education, and overdose training.
Candy Finnigan, from the A&E TV series “Intervention,” will be one of the guest speakers.
Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.
For information, call Jamie Edwards at 281-923-6313.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The Moody Gardens Education Dept. will offer its “Growing Together” Halloween spirit event from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Garden Lobby in the Visitor’s Center at 1 Hope Blvd.
The event is for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their caretakers.
For information, call 409-683-4256 or 409-683-4249.
WEBSTER
The Clear Lake Stroke Support Group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake Regional Heart Hospital, Searcy Auditorium, 502 W. Medical Center Blvd.
A social begins at 12:30 p.m.
Call 281-537-3541, 281-461-1631 or 409-599-7505 (afternoon).
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.