GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have the following events during spring break at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday — Drop-in: Puzzle Me!;
• Noon to 5 p.m. Friday — Drop-in: Lego Brickyard; and
• 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday — Drop-in: Face Painting.
The Kids Computer Lab also will be available for gaming and homework research from 9:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 119.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the class will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following class will be offered:
• Friday — Basic Word II;
• March 22 — Basic Excel; and
• March 29 — Basic Excel II.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Animé Club, which is for students ages 13-18, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting children ages 12-18 to participate in its Meme Creation Day from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will offer a free four-week Beginning Genealogy course from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through March 30 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees are asked to register by contacting Lauren Martino at lmartino@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
HITCHCOCK
Authors Kelley Crooks and Mark Lardas will have a book signing and discussion of their book “Warships at Seawolf Park” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have the following events at the following times/location:
• University of Texas Medical Branch Doctor’s Panel — 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.; and
• Author visit — 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through April 30 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following events Wednesdays through April 24 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. — Baby time: Babies and their parents will get to enjoy songs, bounces, books, puppets and rhymes; and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Story time: Engaging program featuring books, puppets, music and movement. For young children and their caregivers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 24 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 21 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Teen Book Club (ages 13-18) will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 22 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Teens will get to discuss books, choose books to read, and pick up the next discussion book.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Create Your Own Kite event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. March 23 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 25 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Local authors, Joy Jones and Jim Nelson, will have a book talk and signing from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. March 29 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.