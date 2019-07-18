TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its mini golf at the library event for ages 5-12 at 10 a.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft day where patrons can make toilet paper aliens at 1 p.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Japanese calligraphy and candy sushi event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Minute to Win It activity at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for ages 6-13 and their families. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Rom of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its screen printing activity for students in grades 4-7 at 2:30 p.m. Friday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants must RSVP. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to its Board Game Friday event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Fandom Debate Club activity for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Moon Landing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting children ages 6 and older to play video games together in a mobile Gamer Truck and learn about coding and video game development from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
The event is a collaboration with Player vs. Hunger and the Galveston County Food Bank.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its summer reading program for all ages through Aug. 2 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
