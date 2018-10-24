TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its annual Fall Festival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today on the lawn of the main campus at 4015 Ave. Q (in the event of rain, it’ll move to the Hermes Fitness Center on campus).
The free event will feature music, games, bounce houses, activity booths, food and attractions.
There also will be an opportunity to sign up for federal student financial aid. The sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For information, call 409-944-1302.
LA MARQUE
The 2018 La Marque High School Homecoming Parade will begin at 6 p.m. today from Etheredge Stadium at 1730 Scott St.
For information, email Brit Bell at bbell@tcisd.org or call 832-723-7396.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Theatre will present its ninth annual Haunted House from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 29, 30 and 31 at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door (cash only). Concessions also will be available.
For information, call 281-482-3413, Ext. 6514.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Guitar Orchestra will present “Monster Musik” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; and the COM Jazz Ensemble Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, call Sparky Koerner at 409-933-8347, or the fine arts office at 409-933-8348.
GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District will have its Career and Military Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the lower gym of Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O.
For information, call Eric Paul at 409-766-5725.
DICKINSON
The annual Dickinson Independent School District’s “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive will be from Monday through Nov. 8 at each of its campuses.
On Nov. 9, the district will board buses to collect the donations from each campus and deliver them to the M. I. Lewis Social Service Center’s food pantry.
Donations also can be dropped off at the district’s education support center at 2218 FM 517 E.
For information, call Tammy Dowdy at 281-229-6080.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation’s 26th annual awards presentation and gala “A White Haute Affair” will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are $125 per person. Sponsorships also are available.
For tickets and information, call 281-284-0174.
WEBSTER
Clear Creek Independent School District will have its annual Veterans Day Salute to Military and Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base Personnel at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd.
Admission is free for active duty, guard reserves and retired military, and one guest. Must show proper ID.
For information, visit www.ccisd.net or call 281-284-0036.
WEBSTER
The Clear Creek Independent School District will offer its annual parent conference from 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at McWhirter Elementary School at 300 Pennsylvania Ave.
Open to all parents/guardians in the district (adult only event).
To register, visit www.ccisd.net/team or call 281-284-0036.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools-Galveston County will have its annual From Hardship to Hope banquet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway.
Bill Milliken, founder and vice chairman of CIS, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35, tables are $350, and corporate tables are $1,000, and includes a scholarship in your name.
For information, email Connie Hebert at chebertcisgalv@aol.com, Dolores Haley at doloreshaley@gisd.org, or call 409-765-5395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.