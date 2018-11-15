GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following programs for ages 18 and older in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Adult Trivia Night; and
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29: Adult Board Game Night.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Author Molly Idle will visit Rosenberg Library at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
Idle, a Caldecott award-winning author and illustrator, will get up close and personal with families with a live drawing presentation. She also will autograph books, which will be available for sale, afterward.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Makerspace Drop-In: Word Construction event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
Family Fort Building project will be at the same time Tuesday.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its 2018 Fine-Forgiveness Food Drive during normal business hours through Nov. 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For every nonperishable item patrons donate, $10 worth of fines will be forgiven.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its On-Demand Computer Classes from 9 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons can receive one-on-one lessons, which will cover a wide array of areas.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.
For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
Donations of gently worn children’s books are needed at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City.
Donation shelves are self-service (carry books in, place on shelf, request receipt at any service desk if needed), located near the first floor restrooms and accessible during regular business hours.
Call 281-554-1108.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently-used books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction for its annual used book sale on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.
Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
