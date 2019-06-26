The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting registration for its prekindergarten program for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday at its support center at 3906 Ave. T.
Enrollment packets can be found at gisd.org and must be completed beforehand. Students must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information, contact Mary Patrick, marypatrick@gisd.org or 409-766-5177.
The Texas City Independent School District Foundation for the Future is accepting nominations for its 2019 Texas City Hall of Honor and 2019 La Marque Legacy Hall, which will take place Oct. 17 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Nominations close July 31. Graduates must be from Booker T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, La Marque’s Lincoln High School or La Marque High School. To nominate an alumni, visit www.tcisd.org/recognition. For information, email chall@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0108.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s Book Bus will be available at the following times and locations:
Rotation A
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 8 and July 22: The Cedars Apartments at 2915 Ball St.;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 8 and July 22: Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 718 41st St.;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 9 and July 23: The University of Texas Medical Branch parking lot at Ferry Road and Mechanic Street;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 9 and July 23: Villas on The Strand at 1524 Strand St.;
• 10 a.m. to noon July 10 and July 24: Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department at 1806 Loop 108, Crystal Beach;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 11 and July 25: Crockett Park at 2601 53rd St.; and
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 11 and July 25: Schreiber Park at 3134 83rd St.
Rotation B
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 15 and July 29: McGuire-Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St.;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 15 and July 29: Boys & Girls Club at 4420 Ave. P;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 16 and July 30: Adoue Park at 1100 Winnie;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 16 and July 30: Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church at 2612 Ave. L;
• 10 a.m. to noon July 17 and July 31: Pirates Beach — Sand and Sea Properties at 13706 FM 3005;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 18 and Aug. 1: Island Church at 2411 69th St.; and
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 18 and Aug. 1: Club of the Isle Apartments at 3433 Cove View Blvd.
Schedule subject to change. For information, visit www.GISD.org/BOOKBUS.
Texas City Independent School District will offer parents a chance to register students online at www.tcisd.org through Aug. 2.
Parents needing online assistance can utilize the computer lab July 9 and July 30 at Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City, or July 16 at La Marque High School, 397 Duroux, in La Marque. Staff will be on hand to help from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9, July 16 and July 30.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual awards set for Nov. 2. Nomination forms are available at clearcreekeducation foundation.org and are due by Aug. 1. For information, call Kelsey McNeil, 281-284-0174.
Clear Creek Independent School District is accepting online registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten at www.ccisd.net/enroll. And, all campuses will be reopened to receive required documentation from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
