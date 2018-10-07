TEXAS CITY
Artist Binod Shrestha’s exhibit “Advaya Smriti” will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Oct. 24 at College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road.
Shrestha also will participate in an artist talk at 11 a.m. Monday in the art gallery on campus.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery or call 409-933-8354.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a budget workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For information, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “A World on the Move,” featuring Elizabeth Ferris, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
The presentation will feature a global overview of migration and refugees and is part of the college’s 2018-19 lecture series, “Our World and Beyond: The Integration of Modern Technology and the Humanities.”
The lecture is free and open to the public.
For information, visit https://gc.edu/event/a-world-on-the-move-featuring-dr-elizabeth-ferris.
GALVESTON
AIM College and Career Preparatory Academy will have its Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Night event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at 5200 Ave. N1/2.
Computer labs and assistance will be available after presentation. Bilingual assistance also will be available.
For information, call 409-761-6306.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future will have its 2018 Hall of Honor and Legacy Hall event at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $75 per person. A table of eight is $750.
For tickets and information, email cjhall@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0108.
The Galveston Independent School District’s Educational Foundation will have its third annual Out to Eat for Education fundraiser Oct. 17 at several island eateries. Proceeds from the event will go toward the foundation’s Grants to Teachers and Schools program. For a list of participating restaurants or if your business would like to participate, visit www.GalvestonFoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
Ball High School will have its homecoming parade from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The parade will begin at the corner of 41st Street and Avenue P, travel down Avenue P and turn right on 39th Street to Seawall Boulevard where it’ll go east toward 35th Street to Avenue O, and will end at the school. If you’d like to participate, email rachelshuman@gisd.org by Wednesday.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Alumni Association will honor its 2018 Distinguished Alumni Recipients at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Green Event Center at 2000 W. Parkwood Ave.
Josh Rogers, Matt Taylor, Georgeanna Warnock, and Ed and Marilyn Beken, are the honorees.
Tickets are $50. Sponsorships also are available.
For information, visit friendswoodalumni.org, email angie.vegas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-827-2663.
College of the Mainland will have a grand opening of its new conference center and the completion of other maintenance projects on its campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
LA MARQUE
Applications are being accepted for the 2018 La Marque High School Homecoming Parade, which will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 from Etheredge Stadium at 1730 Scott St.
The deadline to sign up is noon Oct. 19.
To obtain an application, email Brit Bell at bbell@tcisd.org or call 832-723-7396.
