Ribbon cuttings
Galveston
4 p.m. Friday: Office of State Rep. Mayes Middleton at 2101 Mechanic St., Suite 254.
Texas City
11:30 a.m. March 15: DeMontrond Hyundai at 3260 Interstate 45.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a trip to Galveston County Day at the Capitol on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be available. For information, call 409-763-5326.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LEAGUE CITY
Woodforest National Bank will offer the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Money Smart financial education classes for consumers and small businesses from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through March 31 at Helen Hall Library at 100 W. Walker St.
Speakers will be Kim Domingue and Felicia Moore.
For information, visit www.fdic.gov or www.woodforest.com. To RSVP, call 832-286-7227.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland and Fluor Craft Training Center will have an informational meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 12 at 2800 Texas Ave.
Participants will get to learn about Fluor’s Craft training program and find out how to sign up for the upcoming 12-week session, which will include a free education in electrical, instrumentation, or pipefitting.
RSVP is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.
For information, contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.