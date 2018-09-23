TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hitchcock High School at 6629 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Foundation will have its gala at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tanya Baker, William McGarvey, and Michael Navarro will be honored.
Tickets are $125 per person. To purchase, visit www.com.edu/giving/galatickets.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Friday in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
TEXAS CITY
The La Marque High School Class of 2019 will have its Spirit Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Gringo’s Tex-Mex Restaurant at 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The restaurant will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the class during this timeframe. Participants must present flier at time of purchase.
To obtain a flier and get more information, email jurps@tcisd.org or call 409-938-4261.
TEXAS CITY
Heights Elementary School will have its annual “Meet Me for Lunch” event at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at 300 25th St. N.
All local veterans and military personnel are invited. RSVP is required by Sept. 28.
To RSVP, email wem4299@aol.com or leave a message at 409-948-1916.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its fifth annual “Dine Out To Donate” event Oct 1; and its “Ride to Give” event is set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Residents are invited to dine out at 64 participating restaurants on Oct. 1.
For information on both events, call 281-284-0174.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “A World on the Move,” featuring Elizabeth Ferris, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
The presentation will feature a global overview of migration and refugees and is part of the college’s 2018-19 lecture series, “Our World and Beyond: The Integration of Modern Technology and the Humanities.”
The lecture is free and open to the public.
For information, visit https://gc.edu/event/a-world-on-the-move-featuring-dr-elizabeth-ferris.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future will have its 2018 Hall of Honor and Legacy Hall event at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $75 per person. A table of eight is $750.
For tickets and information, email cjhall@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0108.
