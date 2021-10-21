The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Drop-In Harry Potter Night of Wizardry from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Costumes are encouraged. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its Dice & Dimensions event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
Galveston Reads will have its Movie Night featuring “Coco” at 6:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares is the 2021 selection. For information, visit galvestonreads.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Pokemon Saturday event for ages 7 and older at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will have its Watch out! Movie Matinees event at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Freaky” will be shown. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Tarot Cards: Their History and Use” with Kristina Mosbo from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Spots are limited. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The True Crime Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer” by Michelle McNamara will be discussed. To register and get Zoom link, email Dru Watkins, dwatkins@friendswood.com.
Helen Hall Library will have offer classes on gardening for ages 6-11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its fall book and rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 29; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Galveston Reads will have its Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos) Sugar Skulls event for ages 18 and older from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The La Marque Public Library will have its fall festival and trunk-or-treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-9270.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “The Spooky Express Texas” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event also will be live on the library’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Helen Hall Library will have its haunted library lock-in for ages 12-18 from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register by Wednesday. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
Helen Hall Library will have its Halloween at the Library event for all ages from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. The library is also a Teal Pumpkin site. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Car Accident — What’s Next?” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
