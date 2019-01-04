GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students ages 13-18, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have its discussion leader training from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
To RSVP, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call Dustan Archer at 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present a performance by Sean Gaskell from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in its Wortham Auditorium at 2310 Sealy St.
Gaskell will perform on the West African Kora Harp, which is an ancient 21-stringed harp.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 the Wortham Auditorium on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Americanah,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Blue Orchard,” by Jackson Taylor, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following events Wednesdays Jan. 16 through April 24 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. — Baby time: Babies and their parents will get to enjoy songs, bounces, books, puppets and rhymes; and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Story time: Engaging program featuring books, puppets, music and movement. For young children and their caregivers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 17 through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
