The La Marque High School theatre students will present the “Imperfect Proposal” at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the school’s auditorium, 397 Duroux.
The high school’s band also will present its holiday showcase at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, call 409-938-4261.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The work of NASA and the Houston Cinema Art Society’s fifth annual CineSpace competition will be presented from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
To RSVP, visit https://cinespace_uhcl.eventbrite.com. For information, visit www.cinespace.org.
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
The Texas City Independent School District will have an early release day Thursday, which is the last day of the fall semester. Release times are as follows:
• Calvin Vincent Morning PPCD: 9:30 a.m. and Calvin Vincent Head Start, PreK and Afternoon PPCD: Noon;
• Levi Fry Intermediate School, La Marque Middle School, and Woodrow Wilson Alternative School: 11:30 a.m.;
• All elementary schools and La Marque Primary School: Noon;
• Blocker Middle School: 12:25 p.m.; and
• La Marque and Texas City high schools: 12:35 p.m.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its 20th anniversary gala Feb. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Flappers and Dappers” is the theme. For tickets and information, email aadair@fisdk12.net or call 281-996-6655.
Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Feb. 10. Contestants must write an essay on “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” Open to middle and high school students in the Galveston Independent School District ages 19 and younger. For information, contact Diane Moore, dm1@sbcglobal.net or 409-789-6330.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through March 6. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
