The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is accepting registration for its 2022 Leadership Mainland program at tclmchamber.com through Monday. Candidates will be selected and notified before the Jan. 27 orientation meeting. For information, call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Level Up” — How to Master the Internet for Your Business workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday in its conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200.
Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will offer its free Membership 101! presentation at 8:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. Thursday at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
To register, visit tclmchamber.com, email Jordan Kleinecke, jordan@tclmchamber.com, or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
DICKINSON
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Vegas Nights Chamber Choice Awards Gala from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S.
The event will include casino games, an open bar, awards ceremony dinner and entertainment.
For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present “What Is Stress? — Awaken the Art of Self-Discovery” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at College of the Mainland League City, 411 W. Main St., Room 116.
Sujan Shah will be the speaker at the luncheon. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To sign up, email briana@leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Jewel of the Nile” annual membership gala at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Night on the Town” networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the City breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway.
Mayor Pat Hallisey and City Manager John Baumgartner, of League City, will be the guest speakers.
Tickets are $25 per member and $35 for all others. Sponsorships also are available.
To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a featured performance by Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit galvestonchamber.com.
GALVESTON
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Bra Dazzle event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
For tickets and information, visit santafetexaschamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District will have its annual Industrial Trades Center career fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at 1400 Ninth Ave. N.
Attendees will get a chance to learn about various industrial and maritime industry opportunities. A light dinner will be available.
For information or to reserve a table, contact Dawn Tholcken, dtholcken@tcisd.org or 409-916-0025.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its “Thought Leadership: State of the Space” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Vanessa E. Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, will provide an update on aerospace and discuss workforce opportunities for minorities.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. Sponsorships also are available.
To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call Briana Little, 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Mardi Gras golf classic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 Bay Area Blvd.
For registration and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
