TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through July 24 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present Authentic Africa by the Houston Museum of Natural Science for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. today in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
GALVESTON
Children are invited to participate in the Bluebonnet Book Club at 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 17 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The club is for students in grades 3-6. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Perler beads event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Finally Friday Movie Night event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
“Ant-Man” will be shown. Free snacks and soda will be provided.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have the following events at 2 p.m. on the following dates as a part of its summer program at 8005 Barry Ave.:
• Fourth of July, Patriotic Whale and Hat Crafts — Thursday; and
• A fun twist on Lingo; can you guess the instrument? — Friday.
For information and a complete itinerary, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its summer cinema program for adults from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information on what shows will be shown, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through July 27 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present its Escape Room event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 6-13. Sessions start every 30 minutes.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
