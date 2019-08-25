The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sunday.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 will have a project graduation meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s library at 397 Duroux.
All parents of seniors are invited.
For information, call Diane Davis, 409-354-8711, Eula West, 409-771-0276, or Tammy Proffitt, 409-392-8880.
