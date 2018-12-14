FRIENDSWOOD
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have its sneak peek of its book sale at 4 p.m. Friday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive.
The book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 21, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information, call 281-482-7135.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday the Wortham Auditorium on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer a Christmas children’s craft event for ages 2-12 at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit the library’s Facebook page or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event from ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
