GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its New Year’s Ball — Baby Prom at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
Beginner Magic: The Gathering Tournament for ages 13-18 will be offered from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited. No cards needed.
For information visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will present Drop-In Draw Your Dreams from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 2310 Sealy St.
Each participating child will receive a free set of crayons and a drawing pad.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
There will be an author talk/book signing with Mackenzie Finkles, author of “Beyond the Halls: An Insider’s Guide to Loving Museums” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library 2310 Sealy St.
Light refreshments will be served and books will be available for purchase.
For information, visit www.galvestonhistorycenter.org.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
