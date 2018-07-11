GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following events Wednesdays through July 25 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. — Baby time: Babies and their parents will get to enjoy songs, bounces, books, puppets and rhymes; and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Story time: Engaging program featuring books, puppets, music and movement. For young children and their caregivers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game events for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited to the first six registrants to arrive.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Secret Codes event for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. today in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have the following events at 2 p.m. on the following dates as a part of its summer program at 8005 Barry Ave.:
• Get Crafty! We’re making tambourines! — today;
• Game Day! Musical chairs with your favorite songs — Thursday; and
• Galveston Island State Park: Nocturnal Animals — Friday.
For information and a complete itinerary, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Shadow Art event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Cosplay Crafts and Contest event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present Dinosaur George at 7 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Children will learn about dinosaurs with a show of prehistoric proportions by expert Dinosaur George.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through July 27 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Animé Club, which is for students in grades 7-12, will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Defector: A True Story of Tyranny, Liberty and Purpose,” by Mark Hobafovich, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
