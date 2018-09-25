The Hitchcock Independent School District’s board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 6 p.m. today at Hitchcock High School at 6629 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Foundation will have its gala at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tanya Baker, William McGarvey, and Michael Navarro will be honored.
Tickets are $125 per person. To purchase, visit www.com.edu/giving/galatickets.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Friday in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School’s Mighty Mustang Band will host a marching band competition Saturday at Henry Winston Stadium at 702 Greenbriar.
Admission is $15 for all-day tickets, or $10 each for preliminaries or finals. Ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free.
Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.; and then re-open at 6 p.m. for finals.
For information, visit http://smalltownbigsound.org.
TEXAS CITY
The La Marque High School Class of 2019 will have its Spirit Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Gringo’s Tex-Mex Restaurant at 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The restaurant will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the class during this timeframe. Participants must present flier at time of purchase.
To obtain a flier and get more information, email jurps@tcisd.org or call 409-938-4261.
TEXAS CITY
Heights Elementary School will have its annual “Meet Me for Lunch” event at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at 300 25th St. N.
All local veterans and military personnel are invited. RSVP is required by Friday.
To RSVP, email wem4299@aol.com or leave a message at 409-948-1916.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its fifth annual “Dine Out To Donate” event Monday; and its “Ride to Give” event is set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Residents are invited to dine out at 64 participating restaurants on Monday.
For information on both events, call 281-284-0174.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “A World on the Move,” featuring Elizabeth Ferris, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
The presentation will feature a global overview of migration and refugees and is part of the college’s 2018-19 lecture series, “Our World and Beyond: The Integration of Modern Technology and the Humanities.”
The lecture is free and open to the public.
For information, visit https://gc.edu/event/a-world-on-the-move-featuring-dr-elizabeth-ferris.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future will have its 2018 Hall of Honor and Legacy Hall event at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $75 per person. A table of eight is $750.
For tickets and information, email cjhall@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0108.
The Galveston Independent School District’s Educational Foundation will have its third annual Out to Eat for Education fundraiser Oct. 17 at several island eateries. Proceeds from the event will go toward the foundation’s Grants to Teachers and Schools program. For a list of participating restaurants or if your business would like to participate, visit www.GalvestonFoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Alumni Association will honor its 2018 Distinguished Alumni Recipients at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Green Event Center at 2000 W. Parkwood Ave.
Josh Rogers, Matt Taylor, Georgeanna Warnock, and Ed and Marilyn Beken, are the honorees.
Tickets are $50. Sponsorships also are available.
For information, visit friendswoodalumni.org, email angie.vegas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-827-2663.
College of the Mainland will have a grand opening of its new conference center and the completion of other maintenance projects on its campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation’s 26th annual awards presentation and gala “A White Haute Affair” will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are $125 per person. Sponsorships also are available.
For tickets and information, call 281-284-0174.
