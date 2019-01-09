GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present a performance by Sean Gaskell from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in its Wortham Auditorium at 2310 Sealy St.
Gaskell will perform on the West African Kora Harp, which is an ancient 21-stringed harp.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday the Wortham Auditorium on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Americanah,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Blue Orchard,” by Jackson Taylor, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 29 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following events Wednesdays Wednesday through April 24 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. — Baby time: Babies and their parents will get to enjoy songs, bounces, books, puppets and rhymes; and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Story time: Engaging program featuring books, puppets, music and movement. For young children and their caregivers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 17 through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have the following events at the following times/location:
• Movie Night: “Patch Adams” — 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• Book discussion — 2 p.m. Jan. 19 and 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.; and 10 a.m. Feb. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St.;
• St. Vincent’s Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at 2817 Postoffice St.;
• Musical event: Alligator Handshake — 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Bryan Museum Conservatory at 1315 21st St.;
• St. Vincent’s Speaker Panel — 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• Professor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 7 in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• University of Texas Medical Branch Doctor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 18 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following class will be offered:
• Basic Mouse — Jan. 18; and
• Basic Excel — Jan. 25.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Animé Club, which is for students ages 13-18, will meet from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Teen Book Club (ages 13-18) will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Teens will get to discuss books, choose books to read, and pick up the next discussion book.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a “Frozen” party at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at 8005 Barry Ave.
Attendees will get to meet Elsa and join her in a sing-a-long, make magic snow, and take a picture with her. There also will be games.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Life Sized Board Games event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Baby Steps interactive program for ages birth to 12 months at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will host a book discussion and signing with author Alice Hein Schiel at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at 8005 Barry Ave.
“Old Yellowed Hat” will be the topic of discussion. Books also will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Pancakes for Supper event at 5 p.m. March 5 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Children are invited for pancakes and stories before the Fat Tuesday parade.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Professor Suds Storytime at 10 a.m. and Professor Suds Rockin’ Bubble Show at 3:30 p.m. March 13 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Family Fun Night: Professor Suds and His Bubble Miracles also will be presented at 7 p.m. March 13.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Family Fun Night: Don’t Be Fooled at 7 p.m. April 1 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Bookish fun for the whole family on April Fool’s Day will be featured.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.
For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
Donations of gently worn children’s books are needed at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City.
Donation shelves are self-service (carry books in, place on shelf, request receipt at any service desk if needed), located near the first floor restrooms and accessible during regular business hours.
Call 281-554-1108.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently-used books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction for its annual used book sale on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.
Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
Email library events to Angela Wilson, community news editor, angela.wilson@galvnews.com, or call 409-683-5239.
