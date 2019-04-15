Clear Creek Independent School District will begin online registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten Monday at www.ccisd.net/enroll. Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration and document drop-off will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 3 at zoned elementary campuses. And, all campuses will be reopened to receive required documentation from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have its fifth annual Veterans Health & Resources Fair from noon to 2:30 p.m. April 25 in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Vendors will include health care providers, financial institutions, local retailers, and federal, state and county government agencies. Open to all veterans.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
SANTA FE
Arcadia First Baptist Christian School will have its eighth annual Fundraising Dinner & Auction at 6 p.m. April 26 at 14828 state Highway 6.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children. Tickets must be purchased by Friday.
For information, visit www.afbcs.org or call 409-925-2825, Ext. 2.
GALVESTON
East End Preschool will have its annual spring gala “Run for the Roses” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 26 at Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway.
Tickets must be purchased by Friday.
For tickets and information, call Shannan Pfeifer at 210-288-1615.
TEXAS CITY
The Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Consortium Academic Symposium will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26 in LRC 131 at College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/symposium or call Dalel Serda at 409-933-8497, or Shinya Wakao at 409-933-8107.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have the grand opening of its “Lettuce Eat” Food Market from 10 a.m. to noon April 27 at 2412 61st St.
For information, email ljones@odyacad.com, lhess@odyacad.com, ahallback@odyacad.com, or call 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
The College of the Mainland Vocal Arts will perform at 4 p.m. April 28 at Grace Episcopal Church at 1115 36th St.
The group also will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 3 at St. George’s Episcopal Church at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.com.edu.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have its Student Center grand opening and dedication of Bennie Matthews Commons at 3:30 .m. April 29 at 1200 Amburn Road.
The school also will celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. April 30. The event will showcase the Eastern Pearls Troupe, and authentic Vietnamese food will be served. Admission is free.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce is offering seniors of Hitchcock High School a chance to apply for $1,000 scholarships. Applications are available at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. May 3 is the deadline to apply. For information, call 409-986-9224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.