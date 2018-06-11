GALVESTON
The fourth annual Juneteenth Gala will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in the ballroom of Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway.
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson will be the gala’s speaker.
Tickets are $25 per person and a reserved table of eight is $225.
For tickets and information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
TEXAS CITY
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament Friday and Saturday at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave.
Concessions will be sold from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days.
For information or to sign up your team, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its annual Juneteenth Poetry Slam at 7 p.m. Friday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
General admission is $10 per person.
For tickets and information, contact Dedrick Johnson, dedrickj@yahoo.com or 409-939-8102.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth parade and Charles Brown Celebration Saturday.
The parade will begin at 3 p.m. and end at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. The Charles Brown Celebration festivities will be immediately afterward at the park.
For information, contact Debra Taylor, dtaylor@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3002.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Juneteenth Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The route will begin on 20th and Strand streets and travel to 25th Street. It will then make a left on 25th Street and travel to Seawall Boulevard, turn right on to Seawall Boulevard to 28th Street.
To sign up to participate or get more information, call Jamal Shabazz, 409-599-0155, or Sandra Tousant, 832-452-2956.
GALVESTON
The inaugural social justice luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. June 18 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
Monique Pressley, a civil rights attorney and TV analyst/contributor, will be the keynote speaker.
For tickets and information, call Kennisha D. Allen, 409-599-1176.
GALVESTON
The 39th annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. June 19 in the ballroom of the Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway (this year’s event will be held inside).
Admission is free and open to the public. A free breakfast also will be provided.
For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Juneteenth “Picnic at the Park” will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St.
For information, call Jamal Shabazz, 409-599-0155, or Sandra Tousant, 832-452-2956.
