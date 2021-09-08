The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Out of Darkness, Shining Light” by Petina Gappah will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays Tuesday through Nov. 16 (ages 0-2); and at 10 a.m. Wednesdays Sept. 15 through Nov. 17 (ages 2-5) at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsofthe rosenberglibrary.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Friends of the Library Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Red Address Book” by Sofia Lundberg will be discussed. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 28 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Leo the Seal” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 live on its Facebook page; in-person is option at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For ages 1-5. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a children’s craft event at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 via its Facebook page. Participants will make a “Buzzy Bee” to celebrate National Honey Month. For ages 2-7. For information, call 409-986-7814.
