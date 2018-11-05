TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will host a veterans day ceremony at noon Tuesday at 1200 Amburn Road.
Ret. U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael McGee, who also is COM’s director of human resources, will be the guest speaker. La Marque High School’s JROTC will post the colors, and children from COM’s Lab School will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Lunch will be served afterward under the library breezeway.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present the lecture “Stay Safe on Social Media” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
James Morrison, a FBI computer scientist, will lead the discussion.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Theatre Dept. will present the stage play “Gossip!” by Bryan Hampton at 7 p.m. Thursday at 397 Duroux.
Tickets are $2 for students and $5 for adults at the door. Texas City Independent School District employees are free with their district ID.
DICKINSON
The annual Dickinson Independent School District’s “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive will be through Thursday at each of its campuses. On Friday, the district will board buses to collect the donations from each campus and deliver them to the M. I. Lewis Social Service Center’s food pantry.
Donations also can be dropped off at the district’s education support center at 2218 FM 517 E.
Call Tammy Dowdy at 281-229-6080.
TEXAS CITY
Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School will have its annual Veterans Day Reception from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Friday at 301 16th Ave. N. All veterans are invited. Must RSVP by Tuesday by emailing rrodgers@tcisd.org or by calling 409-916-0206.
WEBSTER
Clear Creek Independent School District will have its annual Veterans Day Salute to Military and Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base Personnel at 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd. Admission is free for active duty, guard reserves and retired military, and one guest. Must show proper ID.
Visit www.ccisd.net or call 281-284-0036.
WEBSTER
The Clear Creek Independent School District will offer its inaugural Parent Empowerment Conference from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at McWhirter Elementary School at 300 Pennsylvania Ave.
Open to all parents/guardians in the district (adult only event).
To register, visit www.ccisd.net/team or call 281-284-0036.
DICKINSON
Dickinson Independent School District will have its Safety Saturday event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at McAdams Junior High School at 11415 Hughes Road.
“Stop the Bleed” training will be available from the University of Texas Medical Branch.
To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2O8odG9.
For information, call Tammy Dowdy at 281-229-6080.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “Noises Off,” by Michael Flynn at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 18 at 1200 Amburn Road.
For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools-Galveston County will have its annual From Hardship to Hope banquet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway.
Bill Milliken, founder and vice chairman of CIS, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35, tables are $350, and corporate tables are $1,000, and includes a scholarship in your name.
For information, email Connie Hebert at chebertcisgalv@aol.com, Dolores Haley at doloreshaley@gisd.org, or call 409-765-5395.
