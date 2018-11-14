GALVESTON
The Ball High School Army JROTC will have its Turkey Shoot “Pellets on Paper” event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 4115 Ave. O.
Ticket donations are $5 for three shots. For information, visit www.gisd.org or call 253-365-2526.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “Noises Off,” by Michael Flynn at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1200 Amburn Road.
For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 10 a.m. Friday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• Dec. 12 — Aquarium Pyramid and ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole;
• Feb. 13 — Rainforest Pyramid and Ropes Course;
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools-Galveston County will have its annual From Hardship to Hope banquet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway.
Bill Milliken, founder and vice chairman of CIS, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35, tables are $350; and corporate tables are $1,000, and includes a scholarship in your name.
For information, email Connie Hebert at chebertcisgalv@aol.com, Dolores Haley at doloreshaley@gisd.org, or call 409-765-5395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.