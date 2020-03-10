GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In Collage Design event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and a Magic Show with John O’Bryant at 11 a.m. today at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 18 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will present its Spring Break Escape Room event for ages 6 and older from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 2310 Sealy St.
The library also will present ”Stewie the Duck Learns to Swim” at 11 a.m. Thursday. Recommended for preschool through first-grade.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Adult Trivia Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.or or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley Crafting Workshop for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get to make Perler, Kandi, and/or Pony bead art into necklaces, keychains, magnets, and more.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Dead Wake” by Erik Larson will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will present “A Vintage Octopus Craft” for children ages 2-12 at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Participants will get to make an octopus out of yarn and also learn how to make a braid.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
SANTA FE
The Journal Club for ages 10 and older will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Mae S. Bruce Library, 13302 Sixth St.
Attendees will learn how to express themselves through journal keeping.
For information, visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads will have a book discussion with Steve Alexander from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 19 in the Harris Gallery of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” will be the topic of discussion. Refreshments will be served.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will celebrate its 50-year anniversary with an open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at 8005 Barry Ave.
There also will be a program commemorating the milestone at 2 p.m.
For information, visit www.HitchcockPublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.