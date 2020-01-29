FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will present “Matilda the Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Feb. 7, Feb. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $15 per person. Cash only. For information, visit https://myfisd.com/hs/2020/01/ticket-information-for-matilda.
HOUSTON
Students from Galveston County are invited to attend an engineering career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clear Lake High School, 2929 Bay Area Blvd.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by emailing info@engineersIRL.org. Admission is free to attend. For information, call Michelle Patrick-Krueger, 713-855-8056.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson High School Theatre Department will present its All-District musical “Newsies — The Broadway Musical” by Disney at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Feb. 6 through Feb. 8; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of the school at 3800 Baker Drive.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per student in advance, or $12 and $10 respectively at the door.
For information, call Marisa Hataway, 281-229-6469.
