WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 17th annual meeting and gala at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Davidson Ballroom at The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row.
Grammy winner, Tim Nichols, will perform.
For tickets and information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com
GALVESTON
Galveston College will offer its free Quickstart training programs in Electrical Technology and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning beginning Jan. 14.
The program will last eight weeks. Tuition is free, but students must qualify.
For information, contact Mary Powers at mpowers@gc.edu or 409-944-1287.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Jan. 15 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LEAGUE CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17 in the Harbourview Room at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
The cost of lunch will be $15. To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston Bay LNG informational meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group will share information about its proposed export terminal in Texas City and an associated pipeline.
For information, visit www.GalvestonBayLNG.com.
GALVESTON
The fourth annual Women In Industry Conference will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Women are encouraged to attend to learn about expanding opportunities in the petrochemical and industrial trades industries.
For information, visit energizeHouston.org, or contact Kelly Dando at kdando@lee.edu or 281-425-6221.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 50th anniversary and have its annual membership gala at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $85 per person. Reserved tables also are available. RSVPs must be received by Jan. 17.
To RSVP and get more information, visit www.texascitychamber.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
