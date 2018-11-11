Ribbon Cuttings
Texas City
10:30 a.m. Monday: Palmer Plaza at FM 1764 at state Highway 146.
10 a.m. Wednesday: Dental Cosmetic Center at 1708 Amburn Road, Suite A.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
GALVESTON
Family Service Center of Galveston County will have an open house and ribbon cutting from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mary Moody Northen Honeymoon Cottage at 2902 Broadway.
For information, call 409-762-8636.
LA MARQUE
The Center for Risk Management at College of the Mainland will offer a class pertaining to workplace violence prevention from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute at 320 Delany Road.
To register for the free class, email riskmanagement@com.edu or call 409-933-8365.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Beth Davis will be the guest speaker.
The cost of lunch will be $12. To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual legislative luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Reserved tables are $250.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Thanksgiving bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Nov. 20 in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6.
All proceeds will go toward its scholarship fund for seniors at Hitchcock High School.
For information, call 409-986-9224.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Nov. 20 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
The Center for Risk Management at College of the Mainland will present “Crushing It: Leading as a High Performer” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute at 320 Delany Road.
To register for the free class, email riskmanagement@com.edu or call 409-933-8365.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
