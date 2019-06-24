University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Center for Faculty Development held a special ceremony for faculty at the university to recognize them for milestones and achievements of the past 2018-19 academic year. Approximately 74 awards were presented in 14 categories. Pictured are Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering Jiang Lu, recipient of the New Faculty Award — Research; Assistant Professor of Engineering Management Xiaojune “Gene” Shan, recipient of the New Faculty Award — Service; and Assistant Professor of History Neal Dugre, recipient of the New Faculty Award — Teaching. Shan was also awarded a “Go to 11” Award, which acknowledges his participation in a number of professional development sessions offered by the Center for Faculty Development.