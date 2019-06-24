UHCL faculty honored by peers

University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Center for Faculty Development held a special ceremony for faculty at the university to recognize them for milestones and achievements of the past 2018-19 academic year. Approximately 74 awards were presented in 14 categories. Pictured are Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering Jiang Lu, recipient of the New Faculty Award — Research; Assistant Professor of Engineering Management Xiaojune “Gene” Shan, recipient of the New Faculty Award — Service; and Assistant Professor of History Neal Dugre, recipient of the New Faculty Award — Teaching. Shan was also awarded a “Go to 11” Award, which acknowledges his participation in a number of professional development sessions offered by the Center for Faculty Development.

WEBSTER

The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.

For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.

LA MARQUE

The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.

Membership is free.

Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.

GALVESTON

The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.

The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.

Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.

The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon July 2 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).

The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.

Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.

CRYSTAL BEACH

The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. July 2 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.

Call 409-684-5940.

TEXAS CITY

The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its legislative wrap-up luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.

Sen. Larry Taylor, and Reps. Mayes Middleton and Greg Bonnen, will be the featured keynote speakers.

For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.

LA MARQUE

The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30 at 320 Delany Road.

Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.

TEXAS CITY

The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual shrimp boil Aug. 23 at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 1800 Fifth Ave. N.

Entertainment by Bag of Donuts will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and food will be served from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.

Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.

