LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
GALVESTON
The annual Galveston College Workforce Programs Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center at 7626 Broadway.
Participants will have opportunities to complete applications for employment or admissions. Employers also welcome candidates with resumes.
For information, contact Sharon Levy Pagan at spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
The Rotary Club of Galveston is accepting nominations for its inaugural Galveston Employee of the Year Award initiative through Saturday at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3808. Nominees must work in Galveston, but don’t have to reside on the island or be affiliated with the Rotary Club to be considered. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann at budelmann5910@comcast.net, or Ruth Finkelstein-Suhler at leahone@aol.com.
LA MARQUE
The Texas Citizen Planner initiative will present the Community Planning for Hazards: Training for Local Officials workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at the Texas AgriLife Extension Service office at 4102-B Main St.
Registration is $79 per person, and includes presentation materials and lunch. Space is limited, and group rates are available.
To register, visit https://citizenplanner.tamu.edu/registration. For information, call Steven Mikulencak, 281-984-7085, or Celina Lowry, 281-560-3970.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have a business luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 5 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Reid Ryan, president of the Houston Astros, will be the guest speaker.
Attendees are encouraged to wear Astros gear. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the door.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.