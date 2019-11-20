GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber U workshop on “Grow With Google” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Registration, which includes lunch, is $10 and can be found at www.gcsbdc.com.
For information, call 409-933-1414.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Brooke Hrach will present “How Innovation is Making Industry Safer,” and there also will be an industrial drone and robot demonstration.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix, jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
GALVESTON
Classic Auto Group Galveston will host a Red Kettle Kick-off event for The Salvation Army at 1:15 p.m. Monday in its showroom at 8020 Broadway.
For information, visit www.SalvationArmy GalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Thanksgiving bake sale from 9 a.m. until sold out Tuesday in the lobby of Texas First Bank, 8128 state Highway 6.
For information, call 409-986-9224.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Dec. 3 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The city of La Marque and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas parade “Catch the Spirit of Christmas!” at 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
The parade will begin on Westward near Bobby Beach Park, and will move toward Cedar and end at Walter Feigle Park, 1011 Bayou Road.
The lighting of the Christmas tree, visits with Santa Claus, and popcorn and hot chocolate will be served afterward at Walter Feigle Park.
For sign-up and information, email lauren@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Parade from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7. Registration forms are available at discoverbolivar.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at its office, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
Stewart & 89th Self Storage is accepting toys and food for its annual toy and food drive during normal business hours through Dec. 20 at 8901 Stewart Road.
Items will be distributed to local charities and The Island Church.
For information, call 409-741-2224.
