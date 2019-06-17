LA MARQUE

The La Marque Public Library and the Galveston County Food Bank will offer Kidz Pacz during its School’s Out Hunger’s Not campaign at 1011 Bayou Road.

Program volunteers will deliver free packs of kid friendly, ready to eat food each week during the summer months.

Pre-registration is required, but the program is free and available to youth ages 3-18. To sign up, visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call the library at 409-938-9270.

GALVESTON

Rosenberg Library will present a magic show with John O’Bryant at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday; and a Hands-on Magic Workshop with O’Bryant at 3:30 p.m. Monday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.

Registration is required for the 3:30 p.m. event. For ages 7-12.

For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.

HITCHCOCK

The Hitchcock Public Library will offer a presentation about Texas snakes at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 8005 Barry Ave.

For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.

TEXAS CITY

Moody Gardens will have its messy outdoor art craft event for ages 5-12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Moore Memorial Public Library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.

For information, call 409-643-5977.

GALVESTON

Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In Art Studio from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.

For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.

GALVESTON

Rosenberg Library will have its adult book club meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its McCullough Room at 2310 Sealy St.:

“At the Wolf’s Table,” by Rosella Postorino will be discussed.

For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.

