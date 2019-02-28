GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the class will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following class will be offered:
• Friday — Setting up an email;
• March 8 — Basic email;
• March 15 — Basic Word II;
• March 22 — Basic Excel; and
• March 29 — Basic Excel II.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students ages 13-18, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its annual Spring Book and Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through March 7 at 8005 Barry Ave.
Hardback and paperback books, DVD’s, magazines, and odds and ends will be available.
Visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Baby Steps interactive program for ages birth to 12 months at 10 a.m. Monday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
