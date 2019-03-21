GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the class will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following class will be offered:
• Friday — Basic Excel; and
• March 29 — Basic Excel II.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Teen Book Club (ages 13-18) will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Teens will get to discuss books, choose books to read, and pick up the next discussion book.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will offer a free four-week Beginning Genealogy course from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through March 30 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees are asked to register by contacting Lauren Martino at lmartino@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Create Your Own Kite event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. Saturday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 28 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Local authors, Joy Jones and Jim Nelson, will have a book talk and signing from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. March 29 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer a crafting workshop for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 29 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will make designs out of Perler beads.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present “Bird Watching for Beginners” at 11 a.m. March 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The program is for adult patrons. For information, call 409-643-5977.
HITCHCOCK
Author Jacqueline K. Pope will have a book signing and discussion of her book “Broken Hearts Forgotten Promises: Break the Cycle & Start Anew” at 1 p.m. March 30 at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. April 1 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Family Fun Night: Don’t Be Fooled at 7 p.m. April 1 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Bookish fun for the whole family on April Fool’s Day will be featured.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 4 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 5 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students ages 13-18, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
