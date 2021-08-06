The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present a hands-on chemistry workshop at 10 a.m. today (for ages 10 and older) at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Jim Pennington will lead the presentation. Must register. To sign up, visit http://rosenberg-library.evanced.info.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will present its free preservation workshops “Saving Your History” at 11 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 21 via Zoom. Sean McConnell, Jami Durham, and Sharon Gillins will be the speakers. To register, visit https://rosen-lib.org/saving-history. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 127.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Once Upon a River” by Diane Seterfield will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsofthe rosenberglibrary.org.
Rosenberg Library will present Zoom Jugging Workshop for Tweens at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. For ages 8 and older. Preregistration is required. Zoom link can be found at https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events. To find the supply list, visit http://rosenberg-library.org/SummerTailsandTales.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Community chess nights will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its board game night for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2317 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Friendswood Public Library offers preschool storytime for ages 3-6 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
Friendswood Public Library will offer its ESL — Adult English Conversation Class at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
