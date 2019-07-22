The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
Texas City Independent School District will have a groundbreaking ceremony at the following schools July 29:
• 9 a.m.: Guajardo Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N., in Texas City;
• 10 a.m.: Simms Elementary School, 529 N. Westward, in Texas City; and
• 10:45 a.m.: Hayley Elementary School, 1431 Bayou Road, in La Marque.
For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne, cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The Texas City Independent School District Foundation for the Future is accepting nominations for its 2019 Texas City Hall of Honor and 2019 La Marque Legacy Hall, which will take place Oct. 17 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Nominations close July 31. Graduates must be from Booker T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, La Marque’s Lincoln High School or La Marque High School. To nominate an alumni, visit www.tcisd.org/recognition. For information, email chall@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0108.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
The Galveston Independent School District’s Book Bus will be available at various times and locations across Galveston Island through Aug. 1. For a complete itinerary and information, visit www.GISD.org/BOOKBUS.
Texas City Independent School District will offer parents a chance to register students online at www.tcisd.org through Aug. 2. Parents needing online assistance can utilize the computer lab July 30 at Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City. Staff will be on hand to help from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual awards set for Nov. 2. Nomination forms are available at clearcreek educationfoundation.org and are due by Aug. 1. For information, call Kelsey McNeil, 281-284-0174.
Clear Creek Independent School District is accepting online registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten at www.ccisd.net/enroll. And, all campuses will be reopened to receive required documentation from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will resume from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 through the remainder of the school year. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its campus employment fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 in Atrium II of the Bayou Building, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
For information, email uhclcareerservices@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2590.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have open registration for the 2019 fall semester through Aug. 23. No appointments are necessary. Financial aid is available for qualifying students. On-campus housing also is available. For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/academics/degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.