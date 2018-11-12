TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing- center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will celebrate Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of the lighting of the Galveston Jetty Lighthouse beacon Monday at 4015 Ave. Q.
Events will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, festivities will move into the Hermes Fitness Center Gym.
For information, contact Carol Langston at clangston@gc.edu or 409-944-1302.
The College of the Mainland board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the new conference center on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit www.com.edu.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have its public and regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “Noises Off,” by Michael Flynn at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 18 at 1200 Amburn Road.
For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• Dec. 12 — Aquarium Pyramid and ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole;
• Feb. 13 — Rainforest Pyramid and Ropes Course;
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools-Galveston County will have its annual From Hardship to Hope banquet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway.
Bill Milliken, founder and vice chairman of CIS, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35, tables are $350, and corporate tables are $1,000, and includes a scholarship in your name.
For information, email Connie Hebert at chebertcisgalv@aol.com, Dolores Haley at doloreshaley@gisd.org, or call 409-765-5395.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
Any child age 21 and younger who lives in Galveston County is eligible for medical and mental health services at any of the following clinics:
• Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston; call 409-766-5750;
• Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004, in Hitchcock; call 409-316-6556;
• Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave. N., in Texas City; 409-960-0720;
• Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave., in Galveston; call 409-761-6216; and
• Austin Magnet School, 1514 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston; call 409-766-3516.
Medical services include needed immunizations (ages 0-18), treatment for minor illness, physicals and other services. Sports physicals are $5. Children 18 and younger must have a consent form signed by a parent before treatment.
To make an appointment for mental health services, call 409-766-5713.
