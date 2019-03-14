Business in Brief

GALVESTON

The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.

Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.

TEXAS CITY

The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 2800 Texas Ave.

The cost of lunch will be $15. To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.

TEXAS CITY

United Way Galveston County and Lone Star Legal Aid will present a free expunction workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2800 Texas Ave.

The workshop will provide information on general legal guidance. Preliminary applications also will be available for personal and specific questions.

To RSVP, visit uwgcm.eventbrite.com or contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.

