Business in Brief
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 2800 Texas Ave.
The cost of lunch will be $15. To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County and Lone Star Legal Aid will present a free expunction workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2800 Texas Ave.
The workshop will provide information on general legal guidance. Preliminary applications also will be available for personal and specific questions.
To RSVP, visit uwgcm.eventbrite.com or contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.