GALVESTON
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will offer a free four-week Beginning Genealogy course from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through March 30 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees are asked to register by contacting Lauren Martino at lmartino@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
HITCHCOCK
Authors Kelley Crooks and Mark Lardas will have a book signing and discussion of their book “Warships at Seawolf Park” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have the following events at the following times/location:
• University of Texas Medical Branch Doctor’s Panel — 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.; and
• Author visit — 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the class will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following class will be offered:
• Friday — Basic Excel; and
• March 29 — Basic Excel II.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Local authors, Joy Jones and Jim Nelson, will have a book talk and signing from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. March 29 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present “Bird Watching for Beginners” at 11 a.m. March 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The program is for adult patrons. For information, call 409-643-5977.
