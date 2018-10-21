The College of the Mainland board of trustees will meet at noon Monday in the conference center on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-938-1211.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have a grand opening of its new conference center and the completion of other maintenance projects on its campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its annual Fall Festival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn of the main campus at 4015 Ave. Q (in the event of rain, it’ll move to the Hermes Fitness Center on campus).
The free event will feature music, games, bounce houses, activity booths, food and attractions.
There also will be an opportunity to sign up for federal student financial aid. The sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For information, call 409-944-1302.
LA MARQUE
The 2018 La Marque High School Homecoming Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday from Etheredge Stadium at 1730 Scott St.
For information, email Brit Bell at bbell@tcisd.org or call 832-723-7396.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Guitar Orchestra will present “Monster Musik” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; and the COM Jazz Ensemble Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, call Sparky Koerner at 409-933-8347, or the fine arts office at 409-933-8348.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation’s 26th annual awards presentation and gala “A White Haute Affair” will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are $125 per person. Sponsorships also are available.
For tickets and information, call 281-284-0174.
