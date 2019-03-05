GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its open enrollment event for grades PK2 through eighth-grade during normal business hours Tuesday through May 10 at 720 23rd St.
For information, visit www.TESgalv.org or call Chloe Knauer at 409-765-9391.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools of Galveston County will have its seventh annual spring community expo from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway.
The event will offer information on health care, mentoring, tutoring, housing and legal aid. Dinner also will be served.
For information, call Janice Campbell at 409-765-5395, or Connie Hebert at 409-539-9055.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For information, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in its Fine Arts Building Recital Hall at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will feature an exhibition of ceramic art by visiting artist Jeff Forster Wednesday through April 4 in the third floor gallery of the Fine Arts Building at 4015 Ave. Q.
The gallery will be open during regular college hours.
There also will be a workshop with Forster from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 in the ceramics studio in the Fine Arts Building, and a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 4 in the gallery.
For information, email Amanda Barry Jones at abarry@gc.edu.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its Seaside Spring Soiree from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O.
For information and tickets, visit www.galvestonedfoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
GALVESTON
Sea Star Base Galveston and SMART Family Literacy will celebrate Pi Day March 14 at 7509 Broadway.
Festivities will begin at 1:59 p.m., which are the first six digits of 3.14159. The group also will celebrate Albert Einstein’s birthday, as well as include events with math and maritime studies.
Admission is free, but concessions will be available for purchase.
For information, contact Amy Musick at musick@smartfamilyliteracy.org or 409-996-5399.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 alumni committee is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick. Any senior at Ball High School is eligible to apply. March 25 is the deadline to apply. For eligibility criteria, email Debra Liedy at dliedy@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.