GOVERNMENT
• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• The U.S. District Courthouse will be closed Thursday.
CITY OFFICES
• City offices in Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach, Kemah and League City will close at noon Wednesday and will remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Dickinson will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Galveston will be closed Thursday and Friday. There will be no trash pickup Thursday. Thursday trash will be picked up Friday, and so on.
• City offices in Texas City, La Marque, Clear Lake Shores, Hitchcock, Santa Fe, Friendswood and Tiki Island will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• There will be no residential or small business garbage collection in Texas City Thursday. Thursday trash will be picked up Monday. All other garbage collection days will remain normal. Biosphere Recycle Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, and will reopen Saturday.
SCHOOLS
• Galveston, Clear Creek, Hitchcock, Texas City, Santa Fe, High Island, Dickinson and Friendswood independent school districts, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Satori School, Upward Hope Academy, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, Abundant Life Christian School, Trinity Episcopal School, Holy Family Catholic School, Odyssey Academy, O’Connell College Preparatory School, True Cross Catholic School and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will be closed through Friday.
• Galveston College will be closed Wednesday through Sunday.
• The University of Houston-Clear Lake, Texas A&M University at Galveston and College of the Mainland will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and Pine Drive Christian School.
LIBRARIES
• The La Marque Public Library will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Monday.
• Helen Hall Library in League City will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Sunday.
• The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Sunday.
• The Dickinson, Friendswood and Moore Memorial public libraries will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
• Rosenberg Library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Thursday through Monday.
• The post office will be closed Thursday, and no mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered.
OTHER CLOSINGS
• Most banks will be closed Thursday.
• The Daily News offices will close at noon Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
