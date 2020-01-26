The Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau is accepting applicants for more than $200,000 worth of scholarships for Galveston County high school students through March 30. For applications and requirements, visit https://txfb.us/TFBscholar or email Deana Fuchs, deana.fuchs16@gmail.com.
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian School will have its preview night at 6:30 p.m. today at 4800 W. Main St.
The school serves grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual Martin Luther King Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference center on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
The free event also will include food and drinks for the first 300 people in attendance. For information, visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Feb. 7, Feb. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 in the school’s auditorium at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $15 per person. Cash only. For information, visit https://myfisd.com/hs/2020/01/ticket-information-for-matilda.
HOUSTON
Students from Galveston County are invited to attend an engineering career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clear Lake High School, 2929 Bay Area Blvd.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by emailing info@engineersIRL.org. Admission is free to attend. For information, call Michelle Patrick-Krueger, 713-855-8056.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson High School Theatre Department will present its All-District musical “Newsies — The Broadway Musical” by Disney at 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday and Feb. 6 through Feb. 8; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of the school at 3800 Baker Drive.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per student in advance, or $12 and $10 respectively at the door.
For information, call Marisa Hataway, 281-229-6469.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston Regional Employment and Transition Expo will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The expo is for parents who have children with special needs to make connections with services and support groups in the community which will help their children succeed in entering adulthood.
Admission is free, but registration is asked. To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/tpmvt7v, or call Janice Johnston and leave a message, 409-682-5500.
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its 20th anniversary gala Feb. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Flappers and Dappers” is the theme. For tickets and information, email aadair@fisdk12.net or call 281-996-6655.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “The Tin Woman” through Feb. 9 at 1200 Amburn Road.
The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
For information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Feb. 10. Contestants must write an essay on “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” Open to middle and high school students in the Galveston Independent School District ages 19 and younger. For information, contact Diane Moore, dm1@sbcglobal.net or 409-789-6330.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its 17th annual Lunch with a Leader event Feb. 18 at the Galveston Independent School District’s Annex Building, 3906 Ave. T.
Leaders are needed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (elementary); 11:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. (middle school); and 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (high school).
If you’d like to sign up, contact Janice Campbell, jcampbell@cis.galv.org or 409-765-5395.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will host the “Luis Corpus: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon” exhibit through Feb. 19 at 1200 Amburn Road.
There will be a free public gallery talk from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Feb. 18.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through March 6. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
HOUSTON
The exhibition “African American Artists” will be showcased through March 21 in the art gallery of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery or call 281-283-2060.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
