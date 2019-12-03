GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society’s caregiver support group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for loved ones and caregivers of people with Parkinson’s disease.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will have its music therapy and exercise meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Life Center of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
HOUSTON
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its annual Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and Adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday outside the hospital’s south lobby, 18300 Houston Methodist Drive.
Take your pets for a holiday blessing, blessing certificate keepsake and special gift. Donations of pet food and related items also will be accepted.
For information, call 281-523-2259.
TEXAS CITY
The NAMI Gulf Coast Partnerships free mental health education class will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the training room of United Way Galveston Mainland, 2800 Texas Ave.
A light breakfast and lunch will be served.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting https://namigulfcoast.org/upcoming-events/partnerships, or by calling 281-585-3500.
HITCHCOCK
A grief support group will meet at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10416 state Highway 6.
Attendees will get a chance to meet new friends with similar needs.
For information, call 409-925-2544.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
LA MARQUE
Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its “Living in Faith” 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St.
Credit hours for community service candidates also will be available. For information, call 409-938-0565.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Al-Anon Family Group will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays at the Rosa May Catching Annex Building, 15th Street and Avenue K (rear building).
For information, call 409-256-5954.
LA MARQUE
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102. For information, call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Area Cancer Crushers Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 1.132 of Rebecca Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch at 301 University Blvd. Parking is free after 5 p.m. All are welcome.
For information, contact Bonnie Webster at bonwebster@aol.com or 409-771-2678.
