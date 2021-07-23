WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Kick-Off by the Creek event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. Sponsorships also are available.
For tickets and information, email Mary Bradshaw at maryb@leaguecitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual shrimp boil and dance Aug. 20 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Shrimp will be served from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and live entertainment by The Line Up, and Nick and The Groove will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door; there also will be $5 hot dog meals for children available.
For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit www.TCLMchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The Young Professionals of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Bags, Bingo & Bubbly event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Walding Station event venue at 100 Perkins Ave.
To register and pay online, visit www.LeagueCityChamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
GALVESTON
The North American Process Technology Alliance will have its annual instructor skills conference’s special events Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., and the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker Oct. 28.
For more information, times and events, visit www.naptaonline.org/events/isc.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 14th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Mariel Hemingway will be the keynote speaker, and Teresa Carlson will serve as an honorary speaker.
For information and tickets, visit GalvestonWomens Conference.com or contact Jill Chapman, jchapman@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a featured performance by Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit GalvestonChamber.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
