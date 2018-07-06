GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present its Escape Room event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 6-13. Sessions start every 30 minutes.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have the following events at 2 p.m. on the following dates as a part of its summer program at 8005 Barry Ave.:
• A fun twist on Lingo; can you guess the instrument? — today;
• Houston Museum of Natural Science “Discover the Science of Sound” — Tuesday;
• Get Crafty! We’re making tambourines! — Wednesday;
• Game Day! Musical chairs with your favorite songs — Thursday; and
• Galveston Island State Park: Nocturnal Animals — July 13.
For information and a complete itinerary, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Finally Friday Movie Night event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
“Ant-Man” will be shown. Free snacks and soda will be provided.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through July 27 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 13 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Cory, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 13 in the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-in Legos event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
Patrons are invited to drop-in for a creative art event. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Chess for Kids event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 6 in the children’s department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call George A. Laiacona Jr. at 713-252-4127.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Carmelo,” by Sandra Cisneros, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its board game night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Aug. 13 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through July 24 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Lucas Miller the Singing Zoologist at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees will learn about photosynthesis, monarch butterfly migrations, ocean ecology, native wildlife, and more.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Life Size Board Games: Sorry event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following events Wednesdays through July 25 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. — Baby time: Babies and their parents will get to enjoy songs, bounces, books, puppets and rhymes; and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Story time: Engaging program featuring books, puppets, music and movement. For young children and their caregivers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game events for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15 (none on the Fourth of July) in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited to the first six registrants to arrive.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Secret Codes event for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Shadow Art event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Cosplay Crafts and Contest event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
