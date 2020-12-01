The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Zoom Call with Mrs. Claus event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9; and 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 22. To sign your child up (one session per child), visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 18 via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have its “create a treat” event for children at 1:30 p.m. Friday via its Facebook page. Participants will make “CandyMarsh Snowman” treats. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a Christmas ornament class for adults at 1 p.m. Saturday via its Facebook page. The class will make a snowball bucket, gum ball machine, seashell angel, seashell snowman and more. For information on supplies, visit HitchcockPublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston, will accept Letters to Santa through Dec. 12. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Hitchcock Public Library will have a virtual book presentation at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 via its Facebook page. The poetry book, “Metamorphosis” will be presented by author Krystal M. Frenchwood, who’s a 2013 graduate of Hitchcock High School. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Daughter of Molokai” by Alan Brennert will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will partner with the Galveston Railroad Museum to present A Railroad Christmas from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at 2602 Santa Fe Place in Galveston. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer children a free cookie and a special wrapped book during normal business hours Dec. 16 through Jan. 4 (excluding Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1) at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Supplies are limited. One per child. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its adult crafts to go for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. Must register. Space is limited. To gain access to event and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Hitchcock Public Library will offer a craft for children at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 via its Facebook page. Participants will make a “Jumping Christmas Elves.” Packets will be available beginning Dec. 14 in the bin on the library’s porch. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Adult Online Bookclub at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22 via Zoom. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix will be discussed. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library’s themed book sale featuring cooking, entertaining and the holidays will be from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Zoom Countdown to Christmas event daily at 4 p.m. through Dec. 23. Visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events to get the link.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen” by Sara Bird will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
